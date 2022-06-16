Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,000. Jamf makes up approximately 4.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Jamf stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $254,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,241 shares of company stock worth $2,249,714.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

