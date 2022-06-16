Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $23.46 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Washington Harbour Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182,292 shares during the quarter. Workiva accounts for approximately 5.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.35% of Workiva worth $23,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $10,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Workiva by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Workiva by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 48,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.