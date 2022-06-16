Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $33.03 Million Stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Washington Harbour Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633,124 shares during the period. Porch Group makes up about 8.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 2.16% of Porch Group worth $33,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $263.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

