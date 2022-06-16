Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $2.05 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 121.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $12,163,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,789,841 shares of company stock valued at $102,116,863. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

