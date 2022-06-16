Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $3.73 Million in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Domo makes up approximately 0.9% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $825.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $339,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,573. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.