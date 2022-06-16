Washington Harbour Partners LP Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 271,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. Vertex comprises 1.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 664,495 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $8,384,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 112.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 257,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vertex by 1,697.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 163,977 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Vertex’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

