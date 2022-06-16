Washington Harbour Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,390 shares during the period. Rapid7 accounts for 6.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.38% of Rapid7 worth $25,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

Rapid7 stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.40. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

