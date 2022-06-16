Washington Harbour Partners LP Sells 1,164,441 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Washington Harbour Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164,441 shares during the quarter. Open Lending comprises 9.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $39,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Open Lending stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

