Washington Harbour Partners LP Sells 260,960 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Washington Harbour Partners LP reduced its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,960 shares during the quarter. Alteryx accounts for 6.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,045,000 after buying an additional 824,762 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,138,000 after buying an additional 603,517 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after buying an additional 175,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

