Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) PT Lowered to $24.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

