Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) PT Lowered to $24.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.
Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.08 and a beta of 0.85.
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
