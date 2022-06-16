Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,070,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 289,792 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $138.09 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $244.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

