Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Buys 379 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Enbridge by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

