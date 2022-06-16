Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Buys New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

