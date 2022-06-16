Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 21.1% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $38,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

