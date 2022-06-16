Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 32,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

