Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 18,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.19 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

