Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $43.03 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

