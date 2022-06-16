Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.