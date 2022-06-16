Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Increases Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. B&G Foods comprises approximately 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in B&G Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 195.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

