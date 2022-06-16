Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Invests $224,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $157.79 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

