Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $255,801,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $76.02 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.