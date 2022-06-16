Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 10,465 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

RSP opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.15 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

