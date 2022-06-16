Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

