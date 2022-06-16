Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

