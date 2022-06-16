Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 22,582 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after purchasing an additional 326,977 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,550,000 after acquiring an additional 272,661 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

