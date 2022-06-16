Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 767 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

