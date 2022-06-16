Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Takes $646,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

SPLG opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

