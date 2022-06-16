Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $223.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $216.49 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

