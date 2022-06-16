Wealthgate Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,345.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,622.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

