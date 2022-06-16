Wealthgate Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. ASML makes up approximately 0.4% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $813.50.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $505.33 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $484.45 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $565.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

