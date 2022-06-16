Wealthgate Family Office LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after buying an additional 1,055,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after buying an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after buying an additional 382,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,311,000 after buying an additional 47,781 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of LW opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.