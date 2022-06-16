Wealthgate Family Office LLC Takes $774,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

