Wealthquest Corp Acquires 48,839 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 2.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 47.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,344.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

