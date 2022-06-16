Wealthquest Corp Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.34 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.