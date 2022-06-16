Wealthquest Corp Buys 149 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.22.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $354.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $348.23 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

