Wealthquest Corp Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,987,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,336,000.

VIG opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $139.98 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

