Wealthquest Corp Buys 6,139 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.