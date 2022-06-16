Wealthquest Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

IUSG opened at $83.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

