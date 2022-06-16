Wealthquest Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $208.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.71. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

