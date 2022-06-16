Wealthquest Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $68.11 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65.

