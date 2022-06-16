Wealthquest Corp Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after buying an additional 839,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,833,000 after buying an additional 89,026 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $79.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

