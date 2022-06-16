Wealthquest Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

