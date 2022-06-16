Wealthquest Corp Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.89 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

