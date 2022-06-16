Wealthquest Corp Has $2.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $189.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.27 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.