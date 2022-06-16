Wealthquest Corp Has $258,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.53 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

