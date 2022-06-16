Wealthquest Corp Has $337,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.