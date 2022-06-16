Wealthquest Corp Has $419,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealthquest Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $228.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.24 and a 200-day moving average of $282.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $224.40 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

