Wealthquest Corp Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 766,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 722,530 shares during the period.
Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
