Wealthquest Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $30.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

