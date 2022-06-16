Wealthquest Corp Makes New $262,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

